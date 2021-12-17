Jacksonville Heights shooting: Injured man collapses in homeowner’s yard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in life-threatening condition and another is in police custody after a shooting at a home on Smithtorian Drive around 8:30 Friday morning.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. Silcox said after the man was shot, he ran from the area and into a nearby subdivision. He collapsed in the yard of a home located on Village Pond Circle, according to police.

News4JAX video shows blankets in the yard where the man was believed to have been found. It’s not clear who called 911, but appears the homeowners may have come out to help the injured man before police arrived.

Silcox said at the last check, the man had critical injuries. Silcox did not say what led up to the shooting or identify the suspect in custody or the suspect’s relationship to the man who was shot.

News4JAX requested the full police report.