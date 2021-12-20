Man accused of shooting convicted sexual predator faces attempted murder charge

MIDDLEBURG, Fla – One count of attempted murder has been charged against a Middleburg man accused of shooting another man.

According to an arrest warrant, Gregory Sheffield, 32, was taken into custody early Saturday morning following a report of a disturbance the night before.

The disturbance call led deputies to Sheffield’s home on Bob White Drive where Sheffield was with his wife, investigators said. The report states that around the same time, deputies and EMS were tending to a gunshot victim on Beehive Road. According to the report, the gunshot victim had the same home address as Sheffield.

The report states the victim was shot in the left upper arm and taken to Orange Park Medical Center to be treated for his injury.

Sheffield and his wife were taken to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office for questioning, but the conversation between the couple and investigators was redacted from the arrest port.

An investigator wrote in the report that Sheffield did not have a justifiable reason to prevent the gunshot victim from leaving the area. The investigator also wrote in the report that the shooting was not justified.

Ad

In addition to attempted murder charges, Sheffield was also charged with illegal gun possession because he is not supposed to have a gun after being convicted in Nassau County in 2011 for grand theft auto and failing to stop for a law enforcement officer.

The victim survived his injury and was also arrested after being discharged from the hospital because he is a convicted sexual predator who, according to deputies, failed to report his current home address, which was the same address as the person accused of shooting him.

The gunshot victim was convicted back in 1997 in Charlton, Georgia on a charge of attempted rape, records show. Documents also show he was convicted in Clay County back in 2012 for failing to comply with sex offender registration.

As of Monday, the gunshot victim remained in the Clay County Jail without bond while Sheffield remained in the same jail on a $100,000 bond.