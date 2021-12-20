Mother of 4 children hit, killed in Lake City hit-and-runs

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A woman was killed when she was hit by two vehicles on US-90 in Lake City near the Gateway airport, and investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol said neither driver stopped.

Family members have identified the woman as Laura Norman, 48.

According to FHP, she was standing in the roadway when a white Ford sedan or small truck hit her with its left mirror and kept going. Troopers said she was lying in the roadway when she was hit again by a semitruck that also kept going.

“I kept asking them. I said, ‘You sure it’s my Laurie?,’” said Norman’s mother, Rosa Griffis. “I just, I broke down and I couldn’t help it.”

Griffis said her daughter had a good heart but that their relationship was strained. She said her daughter had been going through a rough time, but she said she always hoped Norman would turn things around.

“I prayed for her all the time,” Griffis said.

Now, Griffis said, she’s praying for those drivers to come forward.

Ad

“It would mean 100% that they’re man enough to come up and admit that they done that and that they were sorry,” Griffis said. “It would be so much to me.”

Griffis said she forgives the drivers, but that the image of what happened will not leave her mind.

Norman leaves behind four children.

The white vehicle in question is missing the left sideview mirror, troopers said. Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-387-1290.