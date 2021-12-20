Putnam County woman critically injured after a driver accused of DUI crashes into home

57º
The driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County woman was critically injured after a driver accused of driving under the influence crashed into her home late Sunday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 39-year-old man was driving a Nissan 350Z on Lake Como Drive around 11:30 p.m. when for unknown reasons he ran off the road and hit a fence.

After striking the fence, the car continued to travel south and crashed through the house and injured the woman, FHP said.

FHP said the woman was transported to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach.

The driver of the car, who suffered minor injuries, was placed under arrest for allegedly driving under the influence.

