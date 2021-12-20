Royal Caribbean cruise docked in Miami had 48 people test positive for COVID-19

MIAMI – About 50 people aboard a cruise ship that docked at Port Miami on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, WPLG reported.

According to Local 10, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line confirmed 48 people on its Symphony of the Seas cruise tested positive for coronavirus.

“Each person quickly went into quarantine,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement. “Everyone who tested positive were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and we continuously monitored their health.”

Of the more than 6,000 guests and crew on board, 95% were fully vaccinated, according to WSVN.

“98% of those that tested positive were fully vaccinated,” the statement to WSVN read in part. The cruise line said those who tested positive “quickly went into quarantine.”

They were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.