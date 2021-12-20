World War II veteran celebrates centennial birthday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville World War II veteran Joe D’Aloia celebrated turning 100-years-old on Saturday. Family, friends, and current members of the Marine Corps gathered together to throw a massive party for D’Aloia.

D’Aloia told News4JAX that he decided to join the military after seeing the Japanese attack Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

He served in The Raiders, a Marine Special Forces unit.

His family told News4Jax that they are amazed D’Aloia is “still going at it even at 100-years-old.”

