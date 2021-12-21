Authorities: 16-year-old girl says she was shot on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday for treatment after she was shot, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the teenager told investigators that she and three other people were walking on Renault Drive near Hillman Drive at the time of the shooting. She told police that an unknown black vehicle, possibly a BMW, pulled up and that someone inside began shooting.

Someone in her group, police said, returned fired and everyone fled the area.

Police did not announce an arrest and there was no description of a suspect. Investigators were unable to locate a crime scene.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.