‘Don’t ask questions’: Tow truck company owners told employees to overbill, JSO says

Gregory Gaylord, 64, and Garrison Gaylord, 29, owners of Southern Wrecker & Recovery, were arrested for organized fraud by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as the result of an investigation into overbilling customers and clients.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New details were released Wednesday in the case of a father and son charged with fraudulently overbilling customers with their tow company.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers arrested Gregory Gaylord, 64, and his son Garrison Gaylord, 29, charging them both with organized fraud. They’re co-owners of Southern Wrecker & Recovery.

The company they ran was one of the tow companies that police would call to remove cars from wrecks. The rates for that are supposed to be set, but detectives say their company charged much more than that.

A JSO probe discovered that the company fraudulently billed at least $104,569.97 over a two-year span from 2018 to 2019.

“These fees were paid by car owners, insurance companies, other entities, or by auction. Upon speaking with witnesses and Suspect Gregory it was evident that the actions were intentional,” the warrant states.

Investigators spoke with several employees who noted they had concerns about the overbilling practices but claimed the owners told them: “Just do like you’re told and don’t ask questions.”

The Florida Highway Patrol also used the company for crash responses.

State troopers sent the towing company a letter claiming they overcharged FHP 18 times from July 2020 to October 2020.

There’s also a civil lawsuit from a former business partner who accused the Gaylords of taking $3.6 million from a joint business venture running the First Coast Road Rangers and using some of that money for personal expenses like luxury cars.

News4JAX went by both of the Southern Wrecker & Recovery locations on Jacksonville’s Westside on Wednesday, they were open, but employees there said they had no comment.

The Gaylords have been released after posting $75,000 bonds. FHP and JSO have cut ties with the company.