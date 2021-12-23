Clay Community Church cleans up after driver smashes through window, member says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A member of the News 4 Clay County Facebook group posted Wednesday afternoon that “a bit of a Grinch” paid a visit to the Clay Community Church overnight.

“It will not stop our spirit, though!” the user wrote.

She told News4JAX the church spent the day cleaning up after a driver smashed through their front window and then took off.

The church member said nothing appeared to have been stolen. She said the church is still planning to hold a Christmas Eve service.

Anyone with information that could help track down the driver is asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.