The busiest travel days for this holiday

It's one of the busiest travel days of the year.. Today, thousands of people are expected to hit the road.. and the head to the airport.. to get away for the holidays.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Transportation Security Administration expects Thursday to be one of the busiest travel days going into the holidays.

They expect to screen 30 million people through January 30th, estimating the volume of passengers reaching near pre-pandemic levels which is up 184 percent from last year.

As the COVID-19 Omicron variant grows nationwide concerns traveler Meaghan Schlifke said she’s vaccinated and plans to wear her masks.

“We’re going to wear our masks and whatever they want us to do, we’ll go ahead and do it,” said Schlifke. “So good to go.”

Sheila Judd, who was waiting for her grandson to fly in from Ohio said she prays that God will take care of him and keep him safe.

“I’ve went through Covid twice and been fine,” said Judd. “Still kicking.”

TSA predicts Monday, January 3rd will be the other busiest travel day this season so be prepared and be safe.