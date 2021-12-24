70º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Woman shot multiple times at Southside apartment complex, police say

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

Tags: Jacksonville
Jacksonville police investigate a shooting. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot multiple times at a Southside apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police reported the shooting shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex on Palm Breeze Road, just east of Southside Boulevard and south of Baymeadows Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said a woman in her 30s was shot multiple times. According to JSO, she was conscious and breathing when officers arrived, and she was taken to a hospital.

Police said early Friday morning that they did not have any suspect information.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A Florida girl and North Carolina A&T SU grad who thrives in breaking news.

email

facebook

twitter