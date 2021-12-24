Woman shot multiple times at Southside apartment complex, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot multiple times at a Southside apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police reported the shooting shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex on Palm Breeze Road, just east of Southside Boulevard and south of Baymeadows Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said a woman in her 30s was shot multiple times. According to JSO, she was conscious and breathing when officers arrived, and she was taken to a hospital.

Police said early Friday morning that they did not have any suspect information.