1 injured in Grand Park shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting where a man was injured, according to Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office.

JSO Sgt. Alston told News4JAX police were alerted to the shooting from a ShotSpotter in Grand Park around 1:45 Sunday afternoon.

When police arrived in the area, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound outside of a home near W. 26th and Fairfax Streets.

Alston said the initial investigation showed two men, both in their mid-30s, were arguing outside when one pulled out a handgun and shot the other.

The man who was shot is expected to be OK. The other was detained and was said to be cooperating with the police.

The Sherriff’s Office did not specify the men’s relationship or say if the shooting could have been self-defense.

News4JAX requested the full police report.