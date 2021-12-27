Investing for Kids: Teaching teens the ups and downs of the market

FILE - A pedestrian passes the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. Stocks are wavering between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 22, in muted trading heading into the Christmas holiday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than five trillion, with a “T”, is sold, bought, and traded in the stock market each and every day. More and more twenty-somethings are getting in on the game. In fact, parents are now teaching their pre-teens and teens the ins and outs of the Dow Jones and NAS DAQ.

Kids learning reading, writing, arithmetic. And now the ups and downs of investing.

The first step start with an allowance. The app Busykid, allows parents to match chores with your child’s age, and suggests the allowance amount and the frequency. So, what’s the rate for cleaning the toilets? $2.50. Folding laundry is worth $4.00. Pulling weeds, $2.00 Next, have your kids deal with debit and credit cards. Greenlight is an app where parents can pay their children through their bank accounts. Kids can have their own debit cards, get cash back, and even invest their money. The key here, every trade needs a parent’s approval. And when they do make money, have them use it for something important. Roth IRA’s can be set up for kids of any age. With an initial invest of 500 dollars, and just an additional 500-dollar investment every year. In 50 years at five percent, they could have $120,000.

Also, to spark interest, set up a siblings or cousins investment club, or your child can start one at school. The value comes from being able to share ideas, debate the importance of facts they learn about the companies and then vote on the best moves to make.