Man shot amid fight in front yard of Jacksonville home, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several people were detained after a shooting Tuesday evening in Jacksonville’s Holiday Hill neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lt. Greg Terrell, with the Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene on Virgo Street at 6:48 p.m. He said investigators determined that a fight started in the front yard of a home, and that a man was shot in his leg.

That man was transported to a hospital for treatment, Terrell said. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Several people were detained, Terrell said, but no arrests were announced.