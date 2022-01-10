Joe Carlucci, son of councilman, announces run for Jacksonville City Council seat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Joe Carlucci, a son of Councilman Matt Carlucci, announced Monday that he’s running for the Jacksonville City Council seat that covers District 5.

In a news release, Joe Carlucci said his priorities will focus on growing the economy, attracting new jobs and tourism to the community.

“I am excited for the opportunity to help write the next chapter for our city. Jacksonville’s families and businesses desperately want to see honest, energetic leadership and vision in City Hall – with more collaboration. I’m committed to being an accessible voice for our community,” Carlucci said in a prepared statement.

Jacksonville’s District 5 stretches from the Southbank east to Cesery Boulevard and covers areas south to Sunbeam and Old St. Augustine roads.

Joe Carlucci is the owner of a Brightway Insurance agency, which is headquartered in District 5. He’s held leadership positions with the San Marco Merchants Association, JAX Chamber and Champs. He and his wife live in the Miramar neighborhood with their two children.

“I’m raising my kids here and I’ve lived here and continue to want to live here for the rest of my days and the rest of my life,” Joe Carlucci told News4JAX. “So it’s something that I really want to, you know, continue to push the progress on.”

His father, Matt Carlucci, announced in December he would no longer be running to become the next mayor of Jacksonville in 2023. Carlucci said he is instead focused on seeking re-election for City Council At-Large, Group 4 -- the seat he currently holds.

Named after his grandfather who also served as a Jacksonville City Council member, Joe Carlucci says he’s his own man.

“I respect my dad. I love my dad,” Joe Carlucci said. “He’s done a lot of great things for this city, and, but at the same time, we have our own opinions. And we respect that about each other.”

LeAnna Cumber is the current District 5 council member and can run for re-election next year.