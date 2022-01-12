Jacksonville man says package was swiped by apparent delivery driver

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man says a package was taken from outside his home by someone who appears to be an Amazon delivery driver, and the act was caught on his surveillance camera.

David McNeil said his daughter got a picture on her phone, making it seem as if her package was safely delivered to their house. But when he checked footage from their surveillance camera, it told a different story.

He first told News4JAX of an unrelated incident, when a series of packages that his family ordered online vanished from the front steps of their Northwest Jacksonville home over the holidays.

“My daughter said we might need to get cameras,” McNeil said.

So, he ended up installing a Ring camera. And only days later on Jan. 7, his daughter said her Amazon package that was marked as delivered was nowhere to be found.

He checked the footage on his camera, which showed what appeared to be the driver dropping a package on their doorstep and stepping back to snap a photo. But then, the woman picks the package up and takes off.

“I was stunned,” McNeil said.

News4JAX has blurred her face in the video as she has not been charged with a crime.

McNeil says the vitamins and phone case his daughter bought cost in total about $65. He said Amazon later refunded the purchase.

He told News4JAX it’s not about the money, but the principal of what happened.

An Amazon spokesperson told News4JAX it’s looking into the incident.