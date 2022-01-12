Man drove off from traffic stop with officer still inside car, JSO says

Jacksonville police say they are trying to identify this person.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are trying to identify a man who drove off from a traffic stop as an officer was attempting to get him out of the vehicle, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

It happened Dec. 30 on San Jose Boulevard near St. Augustine Road.

The Sheriff’s Office released photos of the man, saying JSO stopped the car he was driving, and as the officer was trying to remove him to detain him, he put the vehicle in drive and sped off while the officer was still actively engaged with him inside the car.

It’s unknown whether the officer was injured.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a potential reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

