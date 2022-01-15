JEA crews heading to Virginia help restore power after storms

JEA crews depart for Virginia to help restore power after storms swept through the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – 29 JEA team members are heading north on Saturday to help restore power in areas that would need it depending on the impact of the snow and ice.

JEA crews will be ready to restore power in areas that experienced outages in Danville, Va., along the border of North Carolina.

They got the call Thursday morning letting them know their help would be needed.

There are crews from both this side of town and the west side.

Robert Parker is one of the lineman on this work trip.

He says JEA is used to these situations crews went up to New York last year to help restore power during a snow storm.