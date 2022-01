ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Due to sudden unforeseen circumstances with NOMI Health, a COVID-19 testing site in St. Johns County was shut down on Sunday. No other details were provided.

The testing site located at the Wind Mitigation Center in St. Augustine will reopen from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

For more information, the county said to call NOMI Health at 904-295-0562.

The latest updates from the county can be found on its website.