433 more student COVID-19 infections added in DCPS caseload update

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools on Tuesday night added 433 new COVID-19 infections to its caseload in its evening update, though it bares noting that the number was updated coming off a holiday weekend.

It’s the highest number of student cases recorded in a single data update. The previous high was 359, which was reported a week ago.

An additional 96 staff cases were added in the Tuesday caseload update.

Schools reporting the most new student cases included:

LaVilla Middle: 20

Baldwin Middle-High: 19

Crown Point Elementary: 15

Kernan Middle: 14

Holiday Hill Elementary: 12

Loretto Elementary: 12

James Weldon Johnson Middle: 11

Mandarin Oaks Elementary: 11

Darnell Cookman: 11

Julia Landon Middle: 11

Mandarin Middle: 11

Chaffee Trail Elementary: 10

Schools reporting the most new staff member cases included:

Ed White High School: 6

Terry Parker High School: 5

Sabal Palm Elementary School: 5

Duval County was the first school district to announce changes amid the recent surge of cases fueled by the omicron variant. The district put field trips on hold and required teachers to wear masks while working with students.