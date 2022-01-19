Georgia announces new voter registration system for 2022 election cycle

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a news conference in Atlanta.

ATLANTA – Georgia will have a new voter registration system for the 2022 election cycle.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the new system Wednesday morning.

He said it will keep lines shorter at voting sites because the new system is faster and has more capacity.

“This new system is more advanced, more secure, and more user friendly and will give our election directors and my office new tools to better manage our election efforts,” Raffensperger said.

The Georgia Registered Voter Information System — or GaRVIS for short — will replace a system that had been in place since 2013.

A news release from the Secretary of State said changes are entirely on the administrative side and Georgia voters will not see any difference in their voting experience.

Georiga and Raffensperer became a focal point of the 2020 Presidential election.

President Biden narrowly won the swing state after a recount that former President Trump criticized repeatedly.

There were also issues with long lines at voter sites with some having to wait hours to cast ballots.

Raffensperger said the new system will be online in March.