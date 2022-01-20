Man shot, girl escapes during Westside home invasion robbery, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A preteen girl escaped and ran for help during a home invasion robbery Thursday morning that left a man suffering from a gunshot wound on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the robbery and shooting took place about 7:30 a.m. at a home on Overland Park Boulevard, off Rampart Road, which is east of Ricker Road.

Before officers arrived, a preteen girl who lives in the home was able to escape out a back window and went to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man in the house suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They said he lives in the home and was a victim of the robbery. He was taken to a hospital by paramedics with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

The girl who escaped the home was not hurt.

Police said the suspects -- two younger males and a female -- were wearing masks during the incident. They left the area in a silver Toyota Camry with dark window tint, investigators said. JSO’s helicopter was up over the area as investigators searched for the vehicle and the three suspects.

Police said there’s reason to believe the attack was not a random act of violence and that it’s an isolated incident. Several neighbors called it a quiet neighborhood and said incidents such as this are rare.

Detectives are reviewing the home’s surveillance video, and they ask anyone with information about the incident to call the non-emergency number at 904-630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) or email at JSOCrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.