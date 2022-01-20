Mother of 3 dies of COVID after nearly 100 days in hospital, family says

CALLAHAN, Fla. – A Callahan mother of three children died months after contracting COVID-19, and her baby is now fighting the virus at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Family members of Michelle Rossi, 23, said they feel like they haven’t gotten a chance to grieve the death of their loved one, who died Sunday. Her 4-month-old daughter was admitted into the hospital just a day later.

The child’s father is now the primary caretaker of all three children.

Rossi’s loved ones say she was admitted to the hospital in September because of the virus, when she was 33 weeks pregnant. She had to undergo an emergency C-section, and never got the chance to meet her newborn, who was taken to the newborn intensive care unit.

Family members said the child was able to go home a month later, but Rossi’s health deteriorated.

“The word terrifying is the best word that I can use,” said Bryant’s grandmother, Neva. “Because you can be healthy. She was a relatively young woman.”

The family said she died after spending nearly 100 days in the hospital, being taken on-and-off a ventilator.

“The heartbreaking part is the children,” said Bryant’s grandmother, Neva. “I look out when they’re playing, just knowing they’re not going to grow up with a mom. And that’s the heartbreaking part. Everyone needs a mom. "

Loved ones say the 4-month-old is making progress, but they’re still very worried. They’re praying she will recover and make it back home with her family.

The grandmother has created a GoFundMe to raise funds for the family.