JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says officers were sent to serve a narcotics-related search warrant Friday night at a home on the Northside.

The scene is near the intersection of Frances Avenue and Hobart Boulevard. Apart from the home, undercover officers were also seen searching a parked car outside.

Approximately six people in handcuffs were seen in the front yard of the home.

Additional details were not immediately provided.