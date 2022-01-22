Two lanes of I-295 north at Herlong Road reopen after fatal crash

Jacksonville, Fla. – Two lanes of I-295 north at Herlong Road are now open after a fatal crash closed them for several hours Saturday morning.

At approximately 4:00 a.m., a black Dodge Challenger was traveling southbound on I-295 north of Herlong Road when the driver traveled off the roadway onto the right shoulder, according to FHP.

While on the shoulder, the vehicle struck two light poles. Upon striking the second light pole, the vehicle became engulfed in flames. The vehicle continued into a ditch and came to a final rest in a drainage outlet.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene but has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.