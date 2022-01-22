Police ID wanted man they say drove off from traffic stop with officer still inside car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police have identified a man they said drove off from a traffic stop last month as an officer was attempting to get him out of the vehicle.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that a warrant has been issued for Jordan Stefan McConnell, 25, on charges of fleeing and resisting an officer with violence.

News4JAX found a previous arrest for McConnell on a charge of operating while driver’s license revoked/habitual offender.

Police said on Dec. 30 on San Jose Boulevard near St. Augustine Road an officer stopped the car McConnell was driving. According to JSO, the officer was trying to remove McConnell to detain him, when McConnell put the vehicle in drive and sped off while the officer was still actively engaged with him inside the car.

It’s unknown whether the officer was injured.

Ad

Anyone who has any information on the incident or who knows where McConnell might be is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or through email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.