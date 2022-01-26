58º
Argument in Orange Park pool hall leads to shooting, police say

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Orange Park, Clay County
An argument inside Park Avenue Billiards led to a shooting, police say. (WJXT)

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man was shot Tuesday night after an argument that started inside a pool hall on Park Avenue in Orange Park, police said.

Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to the Park Avenue Billiards after reports that shots had been fired. They learned a man had been dropped off at Orange Park Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

The man is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators believe an argument inside the pool hall led to the shooting and that it is an isolated incident.

Detectives are currently following up on all leads and interviewing both the victim and witnesses, police said.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

Anyone with any information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Orange Park Police Department at 904-264-5555.

