Bodycam: Jaguars’ McCray showed ‘erratic behavior’ before arrest, authorities say

Bodycam footage obtained Wednesday by News4JAX shows what happened the night Jaguars defensive lineman Lerentee McCray pulled into a gas station following what investigators said was a high-speed chase with officers.

McCray’s arrest happened Jan. 16., according to the Fruitland Park Police Department, after McCray’s truck, a white Ram pickup, was clocked on radar unit going 88 mph. He was cited for speeding, a report states, and charged with fleeing and eluding police with disregard of safety to persons or property — a second-degree felony.

Two officer vehicles chased McCray, reaching speeds of 100 mph, according to the arrest report. It said the vehicle was operated “in an extremely reckless manner, swerving across all three lanes of southbound traffic” at a high rate of speed.

RELATED: ‘My bad’: Jaguars player flips off officer during high-speed chase that led to arrest, police say

Ad

Police records said McCray pulled into a convenience store parking lot, tried to pump gas into an officer’s cruiser and engaged in “erratic behavior.”

(Uncut video below contains language that some may find inappropriate. Discretion advised.)

The footage obtained Wednesday shows McCray’s truck pulling into the convenience store where police officers were standing. He then parks away from the gas pumps and exits the truck.

“You alright? You hurt? Need an ambulance?” an officer asks.

“Hey bro, hey! Quit touching my car, man,” another officer says as McCray approaches a cruiser parked at a gas pump.

McCray stands at the pump and an officer walks over to the fuel door to close it.

“You ain’t gotta get my gas bro. You’re good,” the officer says.

McCray leans toward the officer and appears to hand him a card.

“I just need you to take care of my son,” McCray says.

“What’s that?” the officer asks.

Ad

“Take care of my son,” McCray responds.

“Who’s your son?” the officer asks.

“I’m saying gas up,” McCray replies.

“I’m good, bro,” the officer says.

“Gas up!” McCray says.

“The city pays for it. The city pays for it, bro!” the officer responds.

McCray begins laughing, grabs a fuel nozzle and tries to place it in the reservoir. The officer tells him to stop, trying to prevent him from proceeding. McCray appears to grab the officer’s hand and the officer pushed back.

“Don’t f***ing touch me, man!” the officer says. “What are you doing?”

After again saying he was “trying to gas him up,” McCray asks the officer if he can be taken home. The officer instructs McCray to walk back toward his truck.

As noted in the police report, and also seen in the video, McCray opened the back of his truck, “and pulled out a child-size bicycle and placed it on his hood.” The report also notes he was “talking in circles and not responding to officers.”

Ad

It states after placing the bike on his hood, McCray “walked to the rear of his vehicle where he laid on the ground as if he wanted to be handcuffed.”

Police noted that a tow truck was called for the pickup. Officers said in the report they found what “looked and smelled like marijuana.” The report states a Benelli Supernova shotgun was found in the rear right tool box of the truck.