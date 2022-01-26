Did you receive monoclonal antibody treatments? Did they help?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it’s withdrawing its COVID-19 shot-or-test rule for workers at large companies.

It comes in wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s move earlier this month to block the rule, stopping a push by the Biden administration to boost the nation’s vaccination rate.

