57º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Did you receive monoclonal antibody treatments? Did they help?

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: monoclonal antibody treatments, Halting
Florida, patients respond to closure of monoclonal antibody treatment sites

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it’s withdrawing its COVID-19 shot-or-test rule for workers at large companies.

It comes in wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s move earlier this month to block the rule, stopping a push by the Biden administration to boost the nation’s vaccination rate.

Related: OSHA formally withdrawing COVID-19 workplace shot-or-test mandate

Did you receive the monoclonal antibody treatments? Did they help? What do you think about the decision to halt the treatments? Let us know below.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

A Florida girl and North Carolina A&T SU grad who thrives in breaking news.

email

facebook

twitter

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email