Leader in Veterans Council of Duval County dies at age 77

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Steve Spickelmier, a leader of the veterans community in the Northeast Florida area, died Tuesday evening. He was 77 years old.

Spickelmier served in both the U.S. Navy and the Air Force. He was a member of the POWMIA Memorial Board.

Additionally, Spickelmier served on the Veterans Council of Duval County.

Bill Dudley, chairman of the Veterans Council of St. Johns County, confirmed Spickelmier’s death.

“It is with much sadness that I must inform our veteran community of the passing of our brother and comrade, Steve Spickelmier,” Dudley wrote. “The change in his condition came about rapidly this afternoon after showing signs of improvement earlier in the day.”

Dudley had been battling an illness at the time of his death, Dudley wrote.