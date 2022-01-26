Man shot during robbery attempt on the Westside of Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting and attempted robbery on Mikael Ave near Cassat Ave Tuesday night.

Officers said the person who was shot was dropped off in the area to meet up with someone. A little after that, two men walked up and tried to rob that person- and that’s when he or she was shot.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital with serious but stable injuries.

Police are looking for two men who were seen wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts.

JSO asks if anyone has any information to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-Tips.