Trust Index: Was EUA for Regeneron revoked without clinical data to support the move?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday demanded the White House restore monoclonal antibody treatments and attacked the Food and Drug Administration for its decision to revoke its emergency use authorization for Regeneron.

DeSantis says the FDA acted in a way that can’t be defended — that the essential research wasn’t done. “Without a shred of clinical data to support its decision, the Biden Administration has revoked the emergency use authorization for lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatments,” DeSantis said on Twitter.

Without a shred of clinical data to support its decision, the Biden Administration has revoked the emergency use authorization for lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatments. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 25, 2022

Florida has led the way in promoting monoclonal antibody treatments. Just recently, the state opened treatment centers — some in Jacksonville.

On Tuesday, about 2,000 treatment appointments were canceled following the FDAs decision Monday.

Ad

RELATED: Florida shuts down monoclonal sites after FDA halts use of Regeneron treatment

“Now they are relying on revoking this and pulling the rug out from under people on a single, non-peer reviewed, non-clinical study that was actually done by a consultant for a rival company to the other two monoclonal antibody treatments,” DeSantis said during a Tuesday news conference.

Is that true? What data was used to make the decision to withdraw the emergency use authorization of the drug?

The FDA announced the change of status, citing Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Ad

The news release Monday says the agency “has used the best available science as the virus has evolved to make informed decisions with the health and safety of the American public in mind.”

It continues, “In light of the most recent information and data available, today (Monday), the FDA revised the authorizations for two monoclonal antibody treatments – bamlanivimab and etesevimab (administered together) and REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) – to limit their use to only when the patient is likely to have been infected with or exposed to a variant that is susceptible to these treatments.”

Furthermore, it states, “Because data show these treatments are highly unlikely to be active against the omicron variant, which is circulating at a very high frequency throughout the United States, these treatments are not authorized for use in any U.S. states, territories, and jurisdictions at this time.”

Ad

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, was asked about the governor’s claim.

“Let’s just take a step back here to realize how crazy this is a little bit,” she said.

The White House defended the FDA and the decision.

“What the FDA is making clear is these treatments, the ones they’re fighting over, that the governor is fighting over, do not work against Omicron and they have side effects. That’s what the scientists are saying,” Psaki said.

News4JAX called and emailed the governor’s office, asking for details. A staff member said they would respond quickly, but our request was not returned by publication of this article Tuesday night.

“This is not based on a clinical trial. This is not even peer reviewed,” DeSantis added during his news conference. “And so this is something that they claim shouldn’t be used because we have Omicron, and what we would say in Florida is we have had people use it, and we’ve had good results.”

Ad

A press officer from the FDA returned an email Tuesday, simply saying: “Confirming I have your request and am working on it.” At the time of publication, the FDA had also not answered the question of what evidence was used in the decision.

After reviewing this topic, we've found some issues - Be Careful. What is the Trust Index?

At this point, since questions remain regarding the data, so we will mark it “be careful” on the News4JAX Trust Index.