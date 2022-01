NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash on I-95 southbound in Yulee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the man, of Warsaw, Indiana, was the only person in the vehicle. Troopers said for reasons unclear, his car ran off the roadway to the right, colliding with several trees.

The man died at the scene. Additional details were not released.

The crash slowed traffic along I-95 in the area for several hours.