A man died at a local hospital after being found with a gunshot wound off Gate Parkway.

The shooting happened just after 9 o’clock last night, JSO and JFRD responded to reports of gun shots. it happened off Gate Parkway near where it turns into Baymeadows.

The man was found by responders and rushed to a local hospital.

No one has been arrested in connection to this shooting. If you know anything involving this situation pleas call JSO or Crimestoppers.