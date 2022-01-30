49º
Missing Jacksonville man found in St. Johns County hospital

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

Tags: St. Johns County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple sources confirmed to News4JAX on Sunday that Bernard Bethel, 63, was found at a St. Johns County hospital.

Sources told News4JAX it’s not known how he got to St. Johns County but was checked out by medical personnel. He provided the phone number of someone who then came and picked him up at the hospital.

Bethel was last seen Thursday afternoon on Lane Avenue North, just north of Commonwealth Avenue.

On Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive search along the Lane Avenue corridor.

