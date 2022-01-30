SnapJAX Photos: Blast of winter strikes Northeast Florida

The Handley Family wrote, "My kids and decided to put water on swingset last night for the freeze to see what it turned out like. Here it is."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s about a couple of times of year that Northeast Florida experiences a good cold snap with temperatures dipping to or past a freezing 32-degrees.

During that time, Florida becomes somewhat of a laughing stock for our intolerance to cold in the land of forever summer. We take pictures, build “frostmen” in the absence of any actual snow, but we have our fun.

Here are our favorite photos uploaded to SnapJAX all in one convenient gallery.

What is SnapJAX?

Our photo/video sharing platform is a local “Instagram meets Twitter” designed to let our viewers share what’s happening around them -- and map it by neighborhood. SnapJax simply expands the brand to encourage you to use beyond weather photos. We want to see everything in and around Jacksonville that you think others will want to see.

Have fun with great shots at the beach or share a shot of your next family outing. When severe weather hits, alert others with pins of stormy weather or storm damage.

The News4Jax team and our meteorologist will be watching what photos and video come in and we’ll share the best on air and online. Photos are also selected daily for use in our newsletters.

See all SnapJAX has to offer here.