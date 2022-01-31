🔒 Insiders Only: Scott Johnson spins the Wheel of Coaches

The search for the Jaguars next head coach entered its 5th year this week.

Okay, it really hasn’t been that long, but it feels like it doesn’t it? The Jaguars were the first team to have a vacancy in the head coach’s office in mid-December. Now, Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and we still don’t have a date for the dance.

So, Scott Johnson has been combing through the growing list of names the team wants to interview and reviews some that already have. Click play to see where the Wheel of Coaches lands.

(Editors Note: As of 6:23 p.m. Monday, national reports said the Jaguars were contacting former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson for a second interview. We will continue to update the Wheel of Coaches as the search continues.)