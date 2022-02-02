Man arrested threatened mass shooting at UNF’s University Green: arrest report

Photo of Mateo Alberto Borda Boyanovich on an undated file photo that contains a portion of the UNF Green.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Wednesday obtained the arrest report for the man taken into custody after the University of North Florida announced that a social media threat had been made against the university.

According to the arrest report, Mateo Alberto Borda Boyanovich, 21, is facing a charge of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

The report states that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was notified by the UNF Police Department posts on the social media site Yik Yak threatening a mass shooting at the UNF Green.

The Green is a large gathering area for students on campus, and the police report notes that there was a large fraternity gathering scheduled for the Green in the morning.

According to the report, a detective requested an emergency order through Yik Yak to obtain the IP address from the posts, and the same was done through Comcast. The report states the suspect was then contacted at the address obtained by police.

Ad

The fraternity gathering on the Green was canceled, the report states, and additional units were called to help patrol the area.

Boyanovich was arrested at the address obtained by the detective, according to the report. It states the detective asked if the suspect knew why police were there, “and he said he did.”