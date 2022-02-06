2 wounded in shooting on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were injured in a shooting Sunday on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, at around 1 a.m., police responded to a person shot at the 1600 Block of Art Museum Drive.

At arrival JSO was informed that two men where transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The men self-transported themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the men were approached by an unknown man and after a dispute. Shots were fired at both victims.

If you have any information contact JSO non emergency number (904-630-0500), or Crimestoppers (1-866-845-TIPS), VIA email JSOCRIMETIPS@jaxsheriff.org