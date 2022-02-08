Man shot in leg on Jacksonville’s Westside Monday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting Monday night on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Officers said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Norde Drive West. Police said a man had just gotten into a car when he was shot in his leg.

He was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no description of the shooter, who is at large. The Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

The shooting adds to what was a violent weekend in Jacksonville. Over the weekend, nine unrelated shootings were reported in the Jacksonville area.

