Clay County to host 2022 Election Expo on Wednesday

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County will host its 2022 Election Expo on Wednesday night.

Everyone attending will learn more about the election process and the measures in place to make sure every election is fair and accurate.

“The Clay County Elections Office believes that transparency is key and encourages voters to take advantage of this opportunity to ask questions, learn fact from fiction, and develop a deeper understanding of the Florida elections process,” the website said.

There are three 90-minute sessions -- at 5 p.m., 6:15 p.m., or 7:30 p.m at 500 N. Orange Ave in Green Cove Springs.

It will be located at the Supervisor of Elections Office in Green Cove Springs.

For questions or more information visit ClayElections.gov or call (904) 269-6350.