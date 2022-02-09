Nassau County Sheriff’s Office names new adorable hound puppy after slain deputy

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has a new puppy and chose to name it in honor of a deputy who was killed last year.

The hound puppy, which was gifted by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, will go by the name “Ol’ Red,” after Deputy Josh Moyers who also had red hair.

We want to thank everyone who sent us name suggestions for our newest puppy. The name chosen is Ol’ Red, in memory of Deputy Josh Moyers. Deputy Moyers was shot and killed in September. Ol’ Red was gifted to us from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/E9pnqOv2Gg — Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) February 9, 2022

Moyers, 29, died after he was shot during the traffic stop early in the morning Sept. 24 off U.S. 301, just south of Callahan.

After a manhunt spanning five days, law enforcement tracked down the man suspected of shooting him. He was cornered Tuesday in a bathroom building at the Kirsten Higginbotham Sports Complex and he surrendered to deputies.

