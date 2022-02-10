Southside homeowners say someone is going through their mailboxes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Southside homeowners are wondering what’s happening with their mail. They say it appears someone is going through mailboxes late at night and they’re concerned letters and other items could be taken.

Shawn Gorman, who lives off of Southside Boulevard near Beach Boulevard, says that when she walked out to her mailbox Thursday morning, she found it was opened and someone had gone through her mail.

“As soon as I saw this the mailbox was open, and I looked up and down the street, almost everybody else’s mailbox was open too,” Gorman said.

She says she’s seen this before. In fact, in December, her home surveillance system captured a woman is going through the mailbox late at night. Someone with her can be seen across the street.

“I see people coming through late at night, sometimes as early as 10 p.m., sometimes as late as 4 a.m., going from mailbox to mailbox, looking for things,” Gorman said. “It’s just starting to get more frequent and I’m starting to get scared.”

Ad

Gorman says that it has happened to her five times in the past two months and that she has called police, but they could not help

“Because I didn’t have actually have anything personally stolen, the JSO officer told me that they could not make a report because there’s nothing they could help me about,” Gorman said.

Others in her neighborhood tell News4JAX that they have had the same thing happen and it’s constant.

“I just want to put a stop to it before somebody gets hurt or something very important is stolen,” Gorman said.

News4JAX reached out to the United States Postal Service. On its website, it recommends reporting these incidents to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. It’s something Gorman says she is going to do now.

Report suspected mail losses to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service by calling 877-876-2455 or by visiting www.uspis.gov.