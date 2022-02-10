63º
U.S. Navy member accused of sexual battery against child: JSO

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man employed by the U.S. Navy was arrested last week and accused of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 12, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO arrested John Barb, 39, after the alleged child victim spoke with First Coast Child Protection Team and said Barb sexually abused her. The child said the incident happened twice in his bedroom.

Barb’s employer is listed as “Navy” on his arrest report but it’s unclear what his position is.

Court records show Barb was declared indigent and appointed a public defender.

