Bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck on Mt. Pleasant Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bicyclist traveling along Mt. Pleasant Road was struck by a pickup truck Thursday night and died of his injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Nassim Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. He said the bicyclist, who was traveling eastbound in a westbound lane, was not wearing reflective clothing and riding without lights when he was struck.

Chris Feustel, a witness, said he was about 20 seconds behind the collision.

“As I was coming up on the scene, I saw the bicycle and backpack,” Feustel said. “When I got out of my truck, I asked the two gentlemen standing there, the driver of the vehicle and the one who witnessed it, I asked if he was alive but they were in shock. They couldn’t speak.”

The bicyclist, who was said to be in his 50s, died at the scene, Mana said. There were no additional injuries.