Escaped inmate captured after 5 hours on the run, Lake City police say

LAKE CITY, Florida – Lake City police say they captured an escaped inmate five hours after he took off from a work release center.

Police said Stadius Brown, 34, took off an ankle monitor and walked away from center early Saturday morning.

Units from LCPD began the initial search and were joined by bloodhound units from the Department of Corrections. Brown was tracked to an area near NW Main Boulevard and NW Waldo Street. K9 tracking in the area eventually doubled back and narrowed down a smaller area where Brown was likely hiding.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s joined the search and found Brown hiding in a camper parked behind a business. Authorities said Brown broke into the camper and initially refused to surrender. He was taken back into custody around 8:45 a.m.

“This search was a significant effort that would not have been possible without the support of the bloodhound units from Suwannee and Baker Correctional Institutes, as well as CCSO,” said Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler. “Ultimately the escapee was found by LCPD Officers being thorough in their efforts.”

The circumstances surrounding the escape are being investigated. Brown faces new charges, including escaping confinement, burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest. Brown is being held without bond. He will be remanded to the Department of Corrections on his original charges of Sell/Manufacture/Distributing Drugs and Smuggling Contraband into a Correctional Facility.