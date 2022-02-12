Local animal rescue helps family of mother of 3 who died in shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Diana Kellam is described by her loved ones as loving, caring and a great mother to her 3 children. Last Sunday, she tragically lost her life. Police said she was found with a gunshot wound in a parking lot near Krystal’s restaurant and the Gate Gas Station off Baymeadows road. JSO lists her death as an unclassified homicide.

To help the family, Kellam’s neighbor posted on social media, asking for someone to help take in Kellam’s two cats and two dogs now that her children are moving up north with the rest of their family. Ana Andenmatten with Ana’s Angels Animal Rescue, quickly volunteered to help.

“I reached out and told the neighbor that we would take the cats and she messaged back saying that no one was going to take the cats so that would be great,” said Andenmatten.

On Friday, Kellam’s children brought in the pets and Andenmatten noticed something familiar about Kellam’s oldest daughter.

“I realized it when she walked in that I was her 5th grade teacher and she and I realized it and she was crying and I gave her a hug and I told her you don’t have to worry about them and she said thank you for doing this,” said Andenmatten.

A special connection, she didn’t even realize.

“I’m a mom and you never know the kid that’s in your class what they’re going to go through later on so it’s just hard,” said Andenmatten.

Andenmatten hopes Kellam knows her pets and children are in good hands.

Ana Andematten is also a local teacher and said her students will be fostering Kellam’s two cats. She said one of their dogs already found a new home, but their largest dog will be boarded up at the Julington Creek Animal Hospital.

The family has created a gofundme for Kellam.

Kellam’s death is still under investigation. If you have any information, you are urged to call JSO or crime stoppers.