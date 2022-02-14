Man pleads guilty to home invasion, armed burglary, gets 22 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Court records obtained Monday by News4JAX show Edward Jackson, who was arrested in 2019, has pleaded guilty in two cases in which elderly women in Arlington, one of them 93 years old, reported finding him in their bedrooms.

Jackson pleaded guilty to home invasion and armed burglary. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison, with credit for 861 days served.

Investigators said in June 2019, Jackson crept into a woman’s home while she slept, threatened and hit her, and made off with some of her belongings.

According to the Florida sex offender registry, Jackson served time in prison for sexual battery on a child in 2001.