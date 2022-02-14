One of Philadelphia’s most wanted murder suspects captured in Orange Park

Sean Williams, 29, has been on the Philadelphia police department’s Most Wanted List since September.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A traffic infraction on one of Orange Park’s busiest roadways led to the capture of a fugitive accused of murder in Philadelphia.

Sean Williams, 29, has been on the Philadelphia Police Department’s Most Wanted List since September of last year when he was 28.

According to Philadelphia police, Williams is the suspect in the Sept. 22 shooting death of Phillip Wise, 46, of Philadelphia. Wise was shot in the head on Osage Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia after police said he and Williams got into a heated argument. Wise was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition. Despite efforts from doctors to save his life, Wise died from his injury the following day.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled Williams over Thursday night after noticing he was driving without running lights on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park.

The Sheriff’s Office said during the traffic stop, Williams told the deputy he lost his identification and told the deputy he was 24 and that his name was “Keshon West.” The deputy began to suspect something wasn’t right when Williams gave a date of birth that was inconsistent with the age he claimed to be. He was also found in possession of marijuana, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators say another man arrived at the scene and told the deputy, Williams was actually a man named Roy Jones, but that was all he knew about him.

A background check for the name Keshon West and Roy Jones turned up negative results and so Williams was arrested and accused of marijuana possession and booked into the Clay County Jail under the name John Doe.

According to the arrest report, the registered owner of the car arrived at the scene where the vehicle was pulled over and took possession of the car. Although Williams was driving her car, she told deputies she only knew the man driving her car as someone who helped her friend and according to deputies, she was unable to identify him by name.

While inside the jail, deputies eventually identified him as Sean Devant William and learned he was a wanted fugitive.

According to a warrant out of Philadelphia, Williams is facing charges of:

Murder

Criminal conspiracy

Robbery

Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Although records show Williams is from Philadelphia, the Clay County arrest report said he was living at an Orange Park apartment complex on Old Orange Park Road.

The day after Williams was booked into the Clay County jail, he pled no contest to the marijuana possession charge, and adjudication was withheld. He is still awaiting a charge of giving a false name to law enforcement. But that charge is minor compared to the murder accusation he is facing in Philadelphia which is why he remains locked up without bond while awaiting extradition.