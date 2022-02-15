Clay County residents asked to participate in internet speed test

Clay County residents are being asked to participate in an internet speed test to help shape the future of broadband in their communities.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is looking for people to track internet speed, which will help the state identify gaps in high-speed internet service.

“Using your internet connection, the speed test will measure the speed of internet transmission between your device and an outside server. The speed test can be completed using any device that has an internet or cellular connection and takes less than one minute to complete. After taking the speed test, you will receive immediate results from your test. The data collected from your internet speed test will be displayed on the Florida Broadband Availability Map in realtime,” reads a news release Tuesday from Clay County.

For more information and to take the test, visit https://floridajobs.org/com.../broadband/office-of-broadband .

If you do not have broadband, select the “provide an address with no available service” option during the internet speed test. This information is needed to prioritize areas most in need of internet service.